Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold turned higher on Tuesday, nearing the prior session's five-month peak, bolstered by a softer dollar, lower U.S. Treasury yields, North Korea tensions and nervousness ahead of the French presidential election.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.

