Apr 19, 2017 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.
Sushil Finance's report on Gold
Gold turned higher on Tuesday, nearing the prior session's five-month peak, bolstered by a softer dollar, lower U.S. Treasury yields, North Korea tensions and nervousness ahead of the French presidential election.
Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.
For all commodities report, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.