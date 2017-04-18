Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold pared gains from a five-month high on Monday, losing steam as U.S. Treasury yields turned higher and the dollar came off its lows, after rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea spurred earlier safe-haven buying in bullion.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.

