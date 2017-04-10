Expect Gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold fell from one - month highs on Wednesday after better - than - expected U.S. jobs data boosted U.S. bond yields and the dollar but losses were limited after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting were released. Bullion pared some losses after the Fed's minutes showed most policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up. Earlier in the session, the ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added 263,000 jobs in March, beating economists' forecasts of 187,000 additions. U.S. 30 - year Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar hit session highs immediately after the Fed minutes were released but gave up most gains later in the session. Gold has risen 8.8 percent so far this year and has held just under its 200 - day moving average since late March. Gold was supported however by demand for safe assets after a chemical attack in Syria appeared to put Russia and the United States on a diplomatic collision course and North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea ahead of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of FOMC minutes .

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.