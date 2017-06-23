Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold rose on Thursday, rising quietly above the prior session's five-week low as the dollar steadied and the 200-day moving average provided short-term support below the market. World stock markets edged higher, buoyed by a modest rebound in oil prices after the commodity hit 10-month lows, while the U.S. yield curve managed to stall its recent flattening.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

