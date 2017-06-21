Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold inched down to a five-week low on Tuesday as the dollar rose following hawkish comments from an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official and dovish remarks from the Bank of England governor.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

