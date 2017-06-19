Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold was little changed on Friday as investors judged that a sell-off sparked by a rise in U.S. interest rates this week had run its course and the dollar weakened, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

