Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on gold

Strong speculative demand kept palladium near 16 - year highs on Monday, though weak fundamentals are soon expected to take their toll on prices of the metal, which is used to make auto catalysts for gasoline - fueled cars. Meanwhile, gold was little changed ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, with analysts saying the U.S. central bank could take an aggressively hawkish posture of signaling a balance sheet reduction later this year and another interest rate increase in December. That shortage has created a premium, or backwardation, of about $6 and $21 dollars an ounce for the June and July futures respectively over the August contract. Higher rates, as expected by the market, could boost the dollar, making commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move in prices.

