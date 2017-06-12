Expect Gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as the dollar strengthened while palladium leapt more than 7 percent as a surge in speculative demand forced industrial users to close out short positions, traders said. The backwardation in the market - a formation in the forward curve in which the price of metal for future delivery is below the spot price - can suggest a near - term shortage of metal. It recently steepened, prompting a wave of buying. Traders reported a reluctance to lend the metal, suggesting tightness in near - term supply. However, chart patterns indicate that the metal is vulnerable to a sell - off from these elevated levels, technical analysts said. Gold fell for a third day, meanwhile, after British elections failed to deliver a clear majority for Prime Minister Theresa May, knocking the pound sharply lower and helping lift the dollar index to its highest since late May.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move in prices.

