Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices extended losses into a second session on Thursday as the dollar strengthened and as investors viewed the testimony from former U.S. FBI director James Comey as containing no significant surprises.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move in prices.

