Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger dollar and after a written testimony by a former FBI director to the U.S. Senate was seen as containing few surprises, but declines were limited as uncertainty from the UK election remained.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move in prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.