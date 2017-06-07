Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move in prices.
Sushil Finance's report on Gold
Gold rose to the highest in seven months on Tuesday on a slump in the dollar to a seven-month low and safe-haven demand driven by a rift in the Middle East, an upcoming European Central Bank meeting and the British election.
Outlook
