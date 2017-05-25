Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar slipped and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting suggested the U.S. central bank was cautious about raising interest rates. The metal is highly sensitive to higher rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.