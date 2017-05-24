Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar rebounded from 6-1/2-month lows and investors shrugged off heightened political risk following a deadly suicide attack in Britain. Gold has been supported by weakening U.S. economic data and troubles facing U.S. President Donald Trump, all of which have weighed on the greenback.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

