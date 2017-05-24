App
May 24, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 24, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

Sushil Finance's report on Gold


Gold prices fell on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar rebounded from 6-1/2-month lows and investors shrugged off heightened political risk following a deadly suicide attack in Britain. Gold has been supported by weakening U.S. economic data and troubles facing U.S. President Donald Trump, all of which have weighed on the greenback.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold #Sushil Finance

