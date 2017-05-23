Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold on Monday extended its biggest weekly gain in five weeks as the U.S. dollar fell against the euro, while U.S. political turmoil fueled demand for bullion as a safe-haven and reduced expectations of rapid U.S. interest rate rises.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

