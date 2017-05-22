Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold rose on Friday and was on track for its best week in five as the dollar softened on political turbulence in the United States, boosting bullion's safe-haven appeal. Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty, gaining alongside bond yields and the yen while stocks usually take a hit.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

