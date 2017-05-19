Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.
Sushil Finance's report on Gold
Gold fell on Thursday as a bounce in the dollar prompted some buyers to cash in gains after its biggest one-day rally in nearly a year, though uncertainty over the outlook for the Trump presidency underpinned the metal near two-week highs.
Outlook
