Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Gold fell on Thursday as a bounce in the dollar prompted some buyers to cash in gains after its biggest one-day rally in nearly a year, though uncertainty over the outlook for the Trump presidency underpinned the metal near two-week highs.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

