Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold rose as U.S. political turmoil, a missile test by North Korea and a worldwide cyber-attack fueled demand for safe-haven assets, while weaker than expected U.S. data pushed the dollar lower, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of US Interest rate outlook.

