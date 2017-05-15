Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold rose on Friday and was set to end the week little changed as the sudden sacking of the head of the FBI in the United States stoked investor concerns and boosted demand for bullion, and the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields fell.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of US Interest rate outlook.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.