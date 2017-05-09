Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.
Sushil Finance's report on Gold
Gold prices bounced off a seven-week low on Monday as safe haven demand ebbed away following pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election. The precious metal, seen as a safe haven, fell 3.2 percent last week, its biggest percentage fall since November as polls indicated a landslide for Macron.
Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.