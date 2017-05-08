Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold pared gains on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth rebounded in April and stayed on track for its biggest weekly loss in six months as expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in June grew and euro zone political risk receded.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

