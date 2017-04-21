Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold steadied on Thursday after its biggest one-day drop in more than six weeks, with a retreat in the dollar arresting the slide, though moves were muted as markets await the outcome of the looming French presidential election.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.