Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold fell 1 percent on Wednesday as the dollar and stocks gained, though tensions over North Korea and upcoming French and UK elections underpinned demand in the safe-haven asset. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets such as gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.

