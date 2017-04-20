Apr 20, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.
Sushil Finance's report on Gold
Gold fell 1 percent on Wednesday as the dollar and stocks gained, though tensions over North Korea and upcoming French and UK elections underpinned demand in the safe-haven asset. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets such as gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.
