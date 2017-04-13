Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold steadied on Wednesday after hitting a five-month peak as the dollar reversed losses and political tensions simmered, leaving investor interest in safe havens like the precious metal largely intact. Tarnishing an otherwise brightening outlook for global growth, tensions continued over the Korean peninsula and the Middle East, while worries about the upcoming French presidential election persisted.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of political tensions.

