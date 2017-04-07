Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold edged lower on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar on the back of upbeat U.S. unemployment data and as some investors sold to redeem profits after bullion's recent advance. Those claims, however, will have no bearing on March U.S. non - farm payrolls data on Friday, which analysts say could be key for short - term direction of the gold market. According to a Reuters survey of economists, non - farm payrolls likely increased by 180,000 jobs last month after rising 235,000 in February. Investors were also cautious ahead of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping due later on Thursday, the first between the world's two most powerful leaders. Topping the agenda at Trump's Mar - a - Lago resort in Florida will be whether he makes good on his threat to use U.S. - China trade ties to pressure Beijing to do more to rein in its nuclear - armed neighbour North Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed military strikes against the air base in response to a deadly chemical attack in a rebel - held area, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of US military strikes in Syria.

