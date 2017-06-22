Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold rebounded on Wednesday from a five-week low as an oil price slump pushed down stock markets and a weaker U.S. dollar made bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates and yields, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.