Jun 14, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold


Gold turned slightly higher on Tuesday, as the market awaited signals of future monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a Senate panel's questioning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his dealings with Russian officials. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday, although investors will focus on any new hints on the pace of hikes this year and its assessment of the economy and inflation. Gold prices turned higher about an hour - and - a - half before Sessions faced questions about his dealings with Russian officials and whether he intentionally misled Congress, as a Senate panel investigates alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. A lower - than - expected pace of rate hikes would weigh on the dollar,  making dollar - priced gold cheaper for non - U.S. investors. The dollar index turned lower on Tuesday.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

