Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices steadied after rising to a fresh six-week high on Monday as disappointing jobs data dimmed the prospects for aggressive U.S. interest rate increases, even though it was unlikely to deter a rate hike at this month's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of Friday's disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.