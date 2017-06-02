App
Jun 02, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade positive ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Sushil Finance's report on Gold


Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar rallied after a report showed that the U.S. economy created more private-sector jobs than expected in May, further strengthening expectations for an interest rate hike this month.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade positive ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

