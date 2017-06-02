Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar rallied after a report showed that the U.S. economy created more private-sector jobs than expected in May, further strengthening expectations for an interest rate hike this month.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

