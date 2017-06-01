Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar dipped and simmering geopolitical tensions lent support, though the metal was little changed for the month amid an increased chance of a U.S. interest rate rise next month.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

