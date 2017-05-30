Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold held near its highest in a month on Monday in holiday-thinned trade, with a softer dollar and a retreat in stock markets helping the metal cling on to the previous session's gains.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of safe haven demand.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.