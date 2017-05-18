Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S. bond yields and drove the dollar to its lowest in six months.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

