Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices extended gains for a fourth day on Tuesday as political troubles and weaker-than-expected housing data in the United States dented the dollar while a more upbeat scenario in Europe lifted the euro.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

