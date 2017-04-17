Expect gold prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices eased from five-month highs on Thursday as the dollar rebounded from a slide triggered by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that the greenback was too strong and that he would prefer the Federal Reserve keep interest rates low.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of political tensions.

