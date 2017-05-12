Expect gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold rose on Thursday as U.S. and European stock markets retreated, though it pared gains after data showing a tightening jobs market and accelerating inflation briefly lifted the dollar and pulled U.S. bond yields from earlier lows.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of US Interest rate outlook.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.