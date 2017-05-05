Expect gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices fell to the lowest in more than six weeks on Thursday, on expectations of further U.S. interest rate increases this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe. Expectations that centrist Emmanuel Macron will win the French presidential election on Sunday were reinforced in a TV debate with the far-right's Marine Le Pen.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up-move.

