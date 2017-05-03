Expect gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices fell to a three-week low on Tuesday, as demand for riskier assets drove stocks higher and the dollar hit a six-week peak against the yen.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up-move.

