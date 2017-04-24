Expect gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices rose slightly on Friday as investors awaited the first-round of voting in the presidential French election at the weekend and possible announcements about tax changes in the United States.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up-move.

