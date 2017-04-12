Expect Gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold jumped nearly 2 percent to a fresh five - month high on Tuesday as investors sought assets seen as havens from risk amid mounting political and security concerns over North Korea, the Middle East and the looming French election. Global tensions escalated as Western countries were joined by Middle Eastern allies in a push to isolate Syrian President Bashar al - Assad following a chemical attack in the country last week. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve plans to raise U.S. interest rates gradually so as to sustain healthy growth without letting the economy overheat, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday. Rising interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding non - yielding bullion.

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up - move.

