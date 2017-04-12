App
Apr 12, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up - move.

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Gold

Gold jumped nearly 2 percent to a fresh five - month high on Tuesday as investors sought assets seen as havens from risk amid mounting political and security concerns over North Korea, the Middle East and the looming French election. Global tensions escalated as Western countries were joined by Middle Eastern allies in a push to isolate Syrian President Bashar al - Assad following a chemical attack in the country last week. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve plans to raise U.S. interest rates gradually so as to sustain healthy growth without letting the economy overheat, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday. Rising interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding non - yielding bullion.

Outlook We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up - move.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold #Sushil Finance

