Expect gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices ended little changed on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will press ahead with interest rate rises offset concerns over political tensions in North Korea and the Middle East. Late in the session, prices were supported after Fed Chair Janet Yellen struck a cautious note, saying it would be appropriate to gradually raise rates if the economy continued to perform strongly.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after an up-move.

