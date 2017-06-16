Expect gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in the year, supported by data showing a strong U.S. jobs market.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of FOMC statements.

