Expect gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold turned negative on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates but was less dovish than expected following a two-day meeting, and the dollar sharply pared its losses against a basket of major currencies.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of FOMC statements.

