Expect gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of FOMC statements.
Sushil Finance's report on Gold
Gold turned negative on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates but was less dovish than expected following a two-day meeting, and the dollar sharply pared its losses against a basket of major currencies.
Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of FOMC statements.
