Expect gold prices to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices eased after hitting a one month high on Tuesday as economic data from the United States showed increased signs that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next month.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of US interest rate outlook.

