Jul 19, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect EPS upgrades & valuation rerating for Aurobindo: Surajit Pal

Surajit Pal
Surajit Pal
Analyst | Prabhudas Lilladher

Aurobindo Pharma has gotten the United States Foods and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for a generic drug that treats a chronic kidney disease.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Surajit Pal of Prabhudas Lilladher spoke about the same.

“It is a big achievement, more than money it is about establishing their name in limited competition drug. As far as money is concerned, it all depends on how many competitors will come. Till December there will be hardly any,” he said.

For next 12-24 months, I do not think there will be more than four guys, so there will be enough chance for Aurobindo to grab and maintain market share with good earning support, he added.

For FY18, Aurobinodo could Rs 10-12 earnings per share (EPS) from this product.

I think the consensus EPS will definitely go up and there is a big chance of rerating, he said.

His target price on Aurobindo Pharma is Rs 940. There could be earnings and target price upside on the stock considering that there will be limited competition product line till 2020, he further mentioned.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...

tags #Stocks Views

