Sep 07, 2017 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude Oil to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect crude oil prices to trade sideways ahead of EIA weekly storage data.

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Crude Oil


Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday as strong global refining margins and the reopening of U.S. Gulf Coast refineries provided a more bullish outlook after sharp drops due to Hurricane Harvey.But traders remained wary of Hurricane Irma, ranked as one of the five most powerful Atlantic hurricanes in the last 80 years, which was passing over the northernmost Virgin Islands on Wednesday afternoon and headed toward Florida at the weekend, raising concerns that it could knock out a major demand center and cause more fuel shortages.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways ahead of EIA weekly storage data.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil #Sushil Finance

