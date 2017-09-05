Expect Crude Oil to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Crude Oil

U.S. crude oil prices edged higher on Monday while gasoline prices slumped to pre-Hurricane Harvey levels, as oil refineries and pipelines in the U.S. Gulf Coast slowly resumed activity, easing supply concerns.Damage by Harvey to the oil infrastructure in the Gulf Coast appeared less extensive than some had feared.A number of major refineries, which convert crude oil to refined products such as gasoline and jet fuel, were gradually resuming operations on Monday. Colonial Pipeline, the largest American fuel system, was restarting the distillates segment of its pipeline from Texas to New Jersey.

Outlook

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.

