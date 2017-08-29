Expect crude oil to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on crude oil

Oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Friday as the dollar fell and the U.S. Gulf Coast braced for Hurricane Harvey, on track to become the biggest storm to hit the United States mainland in more than a decade. The dollar .DXY, in which oil is priced, fell after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made no reference to U.S. monetary policy in her speech at the annual central bank research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Harvey strengthened into a powerful Category 3 storm, last located about 75 miles (120 km) east - southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, in the Gulf of Mexico and packing top sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195kph), the National Hurricane Center said.

Outlook

crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of Hurricane Harvey.

