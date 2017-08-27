Expect Crude oil to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on crude oil

Oil inched up on Tuesday, lifted by expectations of another crude stockpile drawdown in the United States but price gains were limited amid the reopening of Libya's largest oil field. Prices, however, pared gains in post settlement trade and Brent crude turned negative as the market was disappointed by industry data from the American Petroleum Institute showing a crude stockpile decline largely in line with expectations and a surprise build in gasoline inventories. A tropical depression is expected to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday or Thursday. Libya's Sharara oil field was gradually reopening after its latest shutdown, field workers said. Earlier in the day an oil official said it was shut again hours after reopening on Tuesday following a three - day pipeline blockade. Sharara, which has been pumping up to 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) in recent weeks, has been affected by repeated shutdowns because of protests by armed groups and oil workers. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and n on - OPEC producers including Russia have pledged to hold back about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of output between January this year and March 2018 in order to tighten supplies and prop up prices.

We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of expectations of another crude stockpile drawdown in the United States.

