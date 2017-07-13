App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 13, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude oil to trade positive: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of EIA inventory data.

Expect Crude oil to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on crude oil


Oil futures rose, maintaining some gains from earlier in the day, as a report showing hefty drawdowns in U.S. crude inventories was offset by data pointing to lackluster gasoline demand. U.S. crude inventories fell 7.6 million barrels last week, its biggest weekly plunge in 10 months, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. That was much more than the 2.9 million - barrel crude draw forecast in a Reuters poll but was slightly less than the 8.1 million - barrel decline reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday. But at 495.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories were in the upper half of the average range for this time of year. Traders noted suggestions from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that the oil market will see a surplus next year also weighed on Wednesday's price gains. OPEC said its oil production jumped in June and forecast world demand  for its crude will decline next year as rivals pump more, pointing to a  market surplus in 2018 despite an OPEC - led output cut. Those output cuts, in place since the start of the year, have lent prices some support, but in recent weeks rising output from Libya and Nigeria - OPEC members exempt from the output reduction deal - has pushed supply higher.

Outlook
We expect crude oil prices to trade positive on the back of EIA inventory data.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil #Sushil Finance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.