Expect Crude Oil prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by 0.2 percent on Thursday to close at $45.6 per barrel after a sharp 5 percent plunge on the previous day following EIA report which showed weekly gains in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stockpiles, along with weak demand for oil products.

Outlook

Time and again the efforts by the OPEC nations for the compliance on oil output cut is getting offset by increase in oil production in the US. Besides, rising inventory for the first time after seven weeks raised concerns about the incremental demand coming from the summer driving season.

On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today. Although international markets are trading lower by 0.1 percent at $45.6 per barrel.

