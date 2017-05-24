Expect Crude Oil prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by 1.5 percent on Tuesday to close at $51.5 per barrel as as expectations of an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts overshadowed a White House proposal to sell half of U.S. petroleum reserves.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade sideways today as international markets are trading higher marginally by 0.14 percent at $51.55 per barrel. The meeting of OPEC nations scheduled on 25th will be crucial for oil prices in the months ahead. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today.

